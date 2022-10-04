Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 133 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.12. 22,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,339. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

