Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $279,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. 205,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,137. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

