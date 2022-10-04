Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.