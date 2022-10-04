Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 265 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,046. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

