Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires Shares of 8,001 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,718. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

