Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
