Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.44

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
Tosoh Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.
About Tosoh
Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.
