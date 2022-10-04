TOP Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,103.58 or 0.99983759 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064111 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004916 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

