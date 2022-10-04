Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokyo AU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004496 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.01598538 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Tokyo AU

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

