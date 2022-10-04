TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Crocs makes up 5.8% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 31.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 47.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 55.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.