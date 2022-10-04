Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 407.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,792,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.