Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

