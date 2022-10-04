Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 22.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.