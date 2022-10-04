Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

