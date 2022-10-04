Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after purchasing an additional 557,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

ESGD stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.