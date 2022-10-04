Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 543 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,307. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

