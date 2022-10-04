Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 3,366 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.