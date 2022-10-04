Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.90. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

