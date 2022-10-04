Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 69,454 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,454 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 655,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $51.88.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

