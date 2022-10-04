Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.8 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.