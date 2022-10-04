Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,119 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 758,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 663,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

