Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.