Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.30 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

