Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $19.97 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

