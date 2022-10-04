Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

