Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Target by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Target by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.