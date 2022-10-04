Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Radian Group worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 491,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,841,000 after buying an additional 176,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

