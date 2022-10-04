Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,174 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.