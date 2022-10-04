Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.68. 24,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

