The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Weir Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.97.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,042.50.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.