The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $55,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

