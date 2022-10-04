The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Decreased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. St. Joe makes up 9.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.50% of St. Joe worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 2,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.