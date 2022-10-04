The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.76 on Tuesday, reaching $221.14. 38,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,653. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.57 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

