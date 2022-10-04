The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

PNC stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 26,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,094. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

