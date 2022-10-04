The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %
PNC stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 26,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,094. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
