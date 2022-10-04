The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 298.70 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 322 ($3.89).

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

