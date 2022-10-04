The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 298.70 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 322 ($3.89).
