The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $101.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.96.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

