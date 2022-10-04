The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock remained flat at $6.25 on Monday. 56,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.