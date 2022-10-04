The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $535,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

CEE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

