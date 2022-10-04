TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 4.3%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$131.20 and last traded at C$130.41. Approximately 157,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 285,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.01.
TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$131.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
