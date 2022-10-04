Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, hitting $164.93. 246,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.