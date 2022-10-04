Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $333.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.30 to $333.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.05. 920,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,711,336. Tesla has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.84.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,750 shares of company stock worth $40,199,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

