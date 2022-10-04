Terran Coin (TRR) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion and $9.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terran Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00014194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

