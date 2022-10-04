Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

GIM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 392,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,236. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,560,177 shares in the company, valued at $131,714,362.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,412,430 shares of company stock worth $24,968,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

