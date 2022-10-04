Telos (TLOS) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $62.84 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Telos

Telos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,635,316 coins. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

