Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

