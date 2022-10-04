TD Securities Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$13.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.29 million and a PE ratio of -46.94. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.18.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0604385 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.