Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.