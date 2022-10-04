Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 8.8 %

TGB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.00. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

