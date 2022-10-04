Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

TVE stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

