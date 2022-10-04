Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TNEYF opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

